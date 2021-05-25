May 30, 2021

ICYMI: Real Housewives of Potomac News

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Logo -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)

Sammi Turano May 25, 2021
Coming up this season:

  • While Gizelle Bryant’s west wing dreams finally come true, the wings of love start to unravel with her ex-husband, Jamal, and she tries to focus on building a happy home with her children.
  • Karen Huger’s marriage institution is 25 years strong, and she is ready to celebrate the momentous occasion in a big way—but a pandemic and Ray could both put a damper on her caviar dreams.
  • Ashley Darby is expanding her family with Baby Darby 2.0. She is happier than she has ever been, but fear of the postpartum depression and relationship issues with Michael that she fought hard to overcome after giving birth to Dean threaten her joy.
  • Robyn Dixon has waited a long time for that ring, but between building a house, a business, and possibly a wedding, she is overwhelmed and finding it challenging to be motivated to do much else. And it’s causing trouble in paradise with her fiancé, Juan.
  • Candiace Dillard-Bassett is going after her dreams with a vengeance: she’s back in school for her master’s degree, working on her album, and pursuing acting. Her husband, Chris, has stepped in as her “husbanger” to help her keep it together—but things get tricky when Chris struggles to separate work from wife.
  • Dr. Wendy Osefo has a new attitude and is making some massive changes to her life to go along with it as she ventures into new territories in work, fashion, and even her friendships. She is finally living her truth and is ready to show the ladies the other side of Dr. Wendy.
  • Mia Thornton is an entrepreneur and a certified “boss.” She is living life like it’s golden with her multiple businesses while being a mother of three and wife to her successful husband, who is 32 years her senior. Mia has not always lived on Easy Street, but she is ready to let it all hang out with the ladies of Potomac.
  • Robyn’s friend Askale Davis is a bubbly, fashionable mother of three with a proud Ethiopian heritage. She also goes by the name “Ethi-Oprah,” but unlike her namesake, she likes to stir the pot.

 

Meet the new housewife:

Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton joins the ladies of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” this season. She is a woman who marches to the beat of her own drum as an entrepreneur, franchise owner, and regional developer. Mia is a graduate of Southeastern Institute, where she received her degree in Neuromuscular Massage Therapy. After graduation, Mia launched her career in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a Clinic Director that eventually led to a five-year partnership with a prominent Fortune 500 company and ownership of Massage Envy Spas. Soon afterward, the expanded success of the company allowed her to develop the Joint Chiropractic Doctor Offices in North Carolina, Virginia, DC, Maryland, and New York. Mia currently resides in Maryland with her husband, Gordon Thornton, of 9 years, and three children, Joshua, Jeremiah, and Juliana. Her philanthropic passion has led her and Gordon to serve on the board and sponsor families of the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte. She is also a proud sponsor of A Better World, UNCF, Autism Speaks, and A Child’s Place.

