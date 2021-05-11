0 0

ICYMI: Mom Recap for A Community Hero and a Wide Turn

The episode opens with the ladies in the bistro. Tammy (Kristen Johnston) says she has an announcement, so she stands up and clinks her spoon on her glass. Bonnie (Allison Janney) asks if she can still eat her burger or is it an important announcement. Tammy says it is about Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy), so Bonnie says it she will continue to eat.

Marjorie announces that she was nominated for the Napa Valley Community Hero Award. Bonnie asks if all the firemen are out of town and Jill(Jaime Pressly) says she means congratulations. She also wants to know if there will be a gala and she says yes, an invites them all. Her son Jerry is even attending.

Jill says she and Andy will attend. Wendy (Beth Hall) and Tammy tease her about always talking about them being back together.

The ladies want to know who nominated Marjorie, but she has no idea. It is assumed that is it Bonnie, so Marjorie asks her to make the opening speech. This leads to Bonnie getting up and making an announcement of her own.

That night, Bonnie works on her speech in the bedroom when Adam (William Fichtner)walks in. After they greet each other, she fills him in on her speech, which is more of a roast. She says no one can sue her because she is quoting dead people. Adam says she is supposed to only introduce her, but Bonnie thinks otherwise and continues to work on her roast….and begins roasting Adam.

On the night of the event, everyone is in a limo. Bonnie screams out of the sun roof, while Tammy flirts with the driver Clayton (Marcius Harris).

When Wendy gets in the car, she is complimented on her strapless dress and then warned that it can fall off.

At the gala, they all eat and chat. Adam promises to look out to make sure Wendy’s dress doesn’t fall, worrying Bonnie. Tammy, for her part, brings food to Clayton.

Jill feels sick and says the food must not be agreeing with her.

Marjorie is upset because her son hasn’t shown up and worries he is still mad over his childhood. As they sit to eat, Jill runs to the bathroom, sick to her stomach while Tammy follows. Jill has her go to the pharmacy for ginger ale and stuff for her stomach.

Back at the gala, Bonnie prepares for her roast when Wendy has a wardrobe malfunction. She ends up in the bathroom with Jill when Tammy comes back with stuff for Jill, including a pregnancy test. As she takes the test, Marjorie goes to see what is going on, while Wendy is upset about her embarrassing moment.

The ladies comfort Jill, while Bonnie tries to stall for time at the gala. However, the speech ends up being a beautiful tribute to Marjorie, which leaves everyone in tears.

Bonnie runs to the bathroom to see what Is happening, so everyone fills her in on Jill’s possible pregnancy. The test is positive, and everyone cheers and hugs.

Clayton and Adam chat at the gala as the gala comes to a close. Bonnie brings Marjorie to the stage so she can have her moment. As she gives her own speech, she sees her son Jerry at her table. She is thrilled to see him and he says he was only late because he had a flat tire. He said he wouldn’t miss it because he was the one who nominated her. This leads to Bonnie crying.

Andy (Will Sasso) goes to talk to Jill in the bathroom, where she shares the news of her pregnancy. He is thrilled and says that he was a fourteen pound baby.

The episode ends with Jill eating a chalupa, Jerry wondering why they had him steal a centerpiece and Andy screaming he is going to be a dad through the sun roof.

