ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Devil’s Tastebuds

The episode opens with Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) FaceTiming with Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.). She tells him he is too skinny and to tell his grandma to make her special stew so he can gain weight. Olu (Shola Adewusi) says the same thing when she walks in the house.

Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley)walks in with Cousin Morenike (Tori Danner), who will be renting out Dele’s room. Abishola is upset about this, but Olu tells her that this is not her apartment. Tunde adds that she should be happy that the room is not empty and gobbling money.

Later on, Abishola is with Bob (Billy Gardell), who jokes around about asking his boss if they can have time together. She says she is there to take care of Dottie, who is actually with Christina. He says they should spend time together, but she says they can’t both be useless and leaves.

Christina (Maribeth Monroe) carries Dottie (Christine Ebersole) into her room. As they sit down to chat, Dottie says that she is planning on selling the house. Christina freaks out, so Dottie tries to get her to calm down. She finally calms down enough to realize Dottie wants to be in control of something, leading Dottie to tell her she is insightful.

At dinner, Olu and Tunde tell Morenike about Costco and try to make her feel welcome. However, she keeps insulting them and their Americanized culture.

At work, Bob walks into the break room, where Goodwin (Bayo Akinfemi) is arguing with his wife. The two of them bond over letting their women stew, which Douglas(Matt Jones) thinks makes women angrier.

Bob and Goodwin continue to bond, while Kofo (Anthony Okungbowa) and Douglas try to contribute to the conversation. Bob tells them they need girlfriends. Kofo says the ladies can help them with their puzzles, leading to Douglas to realize that they indeed need Abishola talks to Gloria (Vernee Watson) and Kemi (Gina Yashere) about her newfound free time and asks how they deal with being useless. This leads to them planning a night out.

Dottie and Christina continue to go through old things in the house. Christina thinks there are good memories, but Dottie thinks otherwise, because they all left home and never visited pre-stroke. She then offers to move back in, but then takes it back.

Abishola, Gloria and Kemi meet at Bob’s house for their ladies’ night. He thinks they all look beautiful and says Abishola is out of his league. She agrees and then continues to take selfies with the ladies. They then go into the hot tub, where Bob brings them drinks. Kemi says it is sweet and makes him make her drink again….because it is too sweet. They continue to play game in the hot tub and share some laughs. Kemi says that Abishola used to be the life of the party. This leads to them bonding over how life changes.

Tunde and Olu complain about Morenike’s cooking and how it is too spicy. This leads them reflecting on how they are Nigerian at heart, even though they live in America.

As they get ready to watch The Masked Singer, they realize they might be more American than they realized.

Dottie and Christina bond over Chinese food. Christina says she is the best mom, but Dottie thinks she lying. This leads to them continuing to bond and Christina telling Dottie she appreciates and admires her strength.

Abishola, Gloria and Kemi are now listening to music in the living room in their comfy clothes. Gloria gets them to dance, even though Kemi feels as if she lost her rhythm.

Bob and Douglas bring a pinata and other goodies to the ladies when Dele calls. Everyone says hi and when he finally hangs up, Tayo (Dayo Ade) says that he wants Dele to stay in Nigeria because Abishola is having too much fun.

The episode ends with Olu and Tunde trying to eat Morenike’s food, despite the fact that it is too spicy.

Sammi Turano

