ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Finale Recap for God Accepts Venmo

The season finale opens with Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) debating on when to get married. They say no to June and September 23 (the day they met) and October before deciding to get married in three weeks.

Abishola shares the news with Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr)via video chat. He is happy about coming home early, but he says his father is not at all happy.

Bob comes in and asks him to be his best man. Dele says yes, but still seems sad. He discusses it with Abishola, who tells him not to make fun of mental illness.

Bob, Abishola, Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) and Olu (Shola Adewusi) meet with the pastor (Conphidance), who finds it odd that they are getting married so quickly. They say no one is dying or pregnant, but they are both busy and want to get married as quickly as possible.

The pastor tells them that there is a lot to be done before the wedding, including working on the school for the kids. Bob writes him a check, but the pastor cannot accept it. However, he does say that God accepts Venmo.

Abishola meets with Dottie (Christine Ebersole), Christina (Maribeth Monroe), Olu, Gloria (Vernee Watson) and Kemi (Gina Yashere). Her mom Ebun(Saidah Arrika Ekulona) is FaceTiming and keeps yelling at everyone. Olu and Dottie agree with Ebun, with Dottie saying she wants the wedding to be full African. Christina says it is offensive, but cannot come up with an answer when she is asked why. Abishola chugs wine.

Bob takes Tunde, Douglas (Matt Jones), Kofo(Anthony Okungbowa) and Goodwin(Bayo Akinfemi) to get tuxes. He gives everyone except Douglas a watch. This leads to the brothers arguing and Douglas storming out when he finds out that he not only didn’t get a watch, but is not the best man either.

Bob and Abishola try cake, which Ebun has to give her two cents on.

She also says that she brought her plane tickets….first class, to be exact.

Bachelor party time. Kofo, Tunde, Goodwin and Douglas are there to celebrate Bob and give him gifts. However, Douglas is still stewing over the fact that he was left out, which leads to Bob taking him aside for a talk. They hash things out and make up with a hug.

At that moment, the doorbell rings. It is a stripper, which Bob tries to send away. However, Tunde convinces her to stay.

The next day, Olu asks why there is glitter on Tunde’s pants. He says he was doing arts and crafts at the bachelor party. Luckily, he is saved by Abishola’s phone ringing. It is Tayo (Dayo Ade), telling her that Dele should stay in Nigeria. She demands to speak to him, but Dele says that his dad thinks it is for the best. She hangs up the phone in tears.

The episode and season ends with everyone heading to Nigera to get Dele….with Olu more interesting in watching the Avengers.

