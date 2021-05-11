0 0

ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Transplanticipation

The episode opens with Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) and Drew (Thomas Middleditch) waiting to hear from the doctor. They wonder why they were called in and worry there could be bad news. They freak out over second hand vaping and ice cream when the doctor walks in, saying he has good news.

It turns out that they are both healthy enough to do the transplant, which makes them both happy. Gina is thrilled to go on roller coasters again, while Drew is happy he can pee like a big boy and see his daughter grow up. He makes sure the doctor is serious and not psyching him out. The doctor says it is in poor taste for doctors to use psych.

After the doctor leaves, the two hug in excitement. The doctor comes in to kick them out and they accuse each other of breaking rules.

At dialysis, there is a new girl named Megyn (Melissa Tang) there. Samantha is out of town again, so she is there in her place. She is an influencer and films everything. Jerry (David Anthony Higgins) tells Eli (Terrence Terrell) that he was filling her in on everyone.He has her guess who is who when Drew walks in. She congratulates Eli on his Super Bowl win and goes on to talk about her podcast. She compares it to Goop with more vagina talk. Gideon (Darryl Stephens) says she lost him at vagina.

Gina, who is there with Drew, says her podcast is life changing. Drew then shares his news and says he cannot wait to be done with dialysis. He says he doesn’t care what happens to the place, then quickly says he hopes they are all saved if the place goes on fire.

Later on, Drew makes Adriana (Rosa Salazar) dinner and shares his news with her. She is thrilled, but then shares the news that her cancer has spread. It is now in her liver and other places and the chemo stopped working. She tells him there might not be any way to treat her, but she is happy Drew has a chance to live.

At work, Gina tells Gabby (Kether Donahue) that she needs a place to live once she moves out of Drew’s. Gabby is thrilled and they plan to relive their party days. She invites Gina to her party and tells her that since she is bringing Gideon, that he should bring one of those big needles in case someone’s heart stops.

The next day, Drew tries to get Adriana into a cancer clinical trial in Switzerland. Gina thinks it is sweet, but Adriana is not happy he is pushing her to do it. She is sick of him telling her to be positive and storms out.

Later on, Gina tells Drew her friend Dr. Pete may have been able to get Adriana into the program. He is thrilled with the news, and just as happy when they get to watch Cannoli again.

Gina and Gideon go to the party, only to see that it is too wild for their liking. They leave and say that no one will remember if they are there or not.

Drew tells Adriana about the trial. She feels hopeful, but doesn’t like it. He offers to go with her and do dialysis in Switzerland. This makes her feel better and they hug it out.

Gina and Gideon go to dinner and talk about their pasts. He orders a rum and coke and it turns out it is his birthday.

Gina wants to celebrate, but he feels like his life isn’t where he wants it to be. The two talk about the changes they are dealing with, which leads to them singing together. He is finally feeling better about everything, including his dreams.

Gina and Drew plan his trip to Switzerland when he gets a call that they can move his surgery to Tuesday. He is thrilled, until he realizes he cannot go to Switzerland with Adriana. Gina says she is okay with waiting, so he decides not to tell Adriana about the change.

However, that all changes when she comes over and he confesses. She wants him to do the surgery, but he insists on going with her to Switzerland as the episode draws to a close.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

