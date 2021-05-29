May 30, 2021

Gavin MacLeod Dead at 90

Sammi Turano May 29, 2021
Sad news for Hollywood today. Gavin MacLeod, best known for his roles as Captain Merrill Stubing on The Love Boat and Murray Slaughter on Mary Tyler Moore, has died. He was 90 years old.

The actor was also an ambassador for Princess Cruises.

The following statement has been released to the media regarding his death:

“It is with sadness felt to the depth of the oceans that we mourn the passing of actor Gavin MacLeod our beloved global ambassador, dearest friend and treasured member of the Princess Cruises family for more than 35 years.

From his 10 seasons staring as Captain Merrill Stubing on the hit TV show “The Love Boat” (1977 to 1986) and for more than three decades following the show’s final season, Gavin enthusiastically shared his passion about the joys and adventures of exploring the world while cruising. He always reminded us that – like the popular TV series, “cruising gives people something to dream about.”

Gavin, who celebrated his 90th birthday in February, officially became Princess Cruises’ global ambassador in 1986, appearing in a vast array of advertising campaigns and countless public and media appearances for the company. His role for Princess continued until his passing.

All of us at Princess Cruises and our loyal guests around the world whom, to this day, remain avid fans of Gavin’s, send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Patricia (Patti) and his entire family who have lost a loving husband, father and grandfather. We offer our sincerest gratitude to them for sharing Gavin with all of us for so many years.”

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

