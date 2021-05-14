0 0

Fox Adds New Series Accused to Schedule

FOX has given a straight to series order to the drama ACCUSED, from executive producers Howard Gordon (24, Homeland), Alex Gansa (24, Homeland) and David Shore (The Good Doctor, House). The program, to be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment, will premiere in the 2022-23 season as part of FOX’s year-round programming strategy.

Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, where each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, the drama is told from the defendant’s point of view. In ACCUSED, viewers discover how an ordinary person got caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Howard, Alex and David back to FOX – and on the same team, no less. Not only are they incredible writers, creators and producers, but working together on this rich and compelling source material promises something truly special. It’s safe to say that we, along with our valued partners at Sony, are excited for what has all the makings of a signature FOX series,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment.

Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment, noted, “We take great pride in FOX’s legacy of bold risk taking and inventive storytelling. Howard, Alex and David are an important part of that history and working with them on ACCUSED takes us back to our roots, literally. They are tremendous artists responsible for some of the most important and beloved series ever on television, and it’s a joy to once again bet on their creative brilliance.”

Gordon and Gansa added, “ACCUSED is about crime and punishment, but it’s definitely not a procedural. For years we’ve been living on the seismically-active fault lines of race, gender, income inequality, social-media FOMO and fake news. ACCUSED is our chance to work through and hold up a mirror to the interesting times we’re living in right now, with characters that break your heart. There’s nothing more pressure-filled and character defining than someone who commits a crime.”

“ACCUSED is the perfect vehicle to showcase the breadth of Howard and Alex’s storytelling. This show takes on complex themes reflective of our times; exactly what the guys excel at. And we couldn’t be happier doing this show at FOX, who is historically comfortable pushing boundaries,” said Andrew Plotkin, Senior Vice President, Drama Development, Sony Pictures Television.

FOX committed to order early scripts for ACCUSED in January to give Gordon, Gansa and their staff time to shape and build the series during the pandemic.

ACCUSED will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment, and executive produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa, David Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes and All3Media International’s Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams and Roxy Spencer.

