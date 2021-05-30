0 0

Read Time: 27 Second

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek

Ebola Rex is set to be released on June 8th….and we have a sneak peek. Check it out below!

Starring screen veteran Mel Novak (Game of Death, An Eye for an Eye), and directed by Dustin Ferguson, Ebola Rex sees an infected T-Rex escaping from a Science Lab in downtown Los Angeles, destroying everything in its path!

Clint Beaver, Shawn C.Phillips, and Mike Ferguson star opposite Ebola Rex, stomping onto DVD and Digital June 8 from Wild Eye Releasing!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts