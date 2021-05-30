May 30, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano May 30, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:27 Second

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek

Ebola Rex is set to be released on June 8th….and we have a sneak peek. Check it out below!

Starring screen veteran Mel Novak (Game of Death, An Eye for an Eye), and directed by Dustin Ferguson, Ebola Rex sees an infected T-Rex escaping from a Science Lab in downtown Los Angeles, destroying everything in its path!
Clint Beaver, Shawn C.Phillips, and Mike Ferguson star opposite Ebola Rex, stomping onto DVD and Digital June 8 from Wild Eye Releasing!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Caveat Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Caveat Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Jungle Cruise Second Trailer Released
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Jungle Cruise Second Trailer Released

May 28, 2021 Sammi Turano
Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Sneak Peek for 5/27/21
0 0
1 min read

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Sneak Peek for 5/27/21

May 27, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Caveat Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Caveat Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Ebola Rex Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday
0 0
4 min read

Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday

May 29, 2021 Sammi Turano
Revry House of Pride News
0 0
4 min read

Revry House of Pride News

May 29, 2021 Sammi Turano