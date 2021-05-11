0 0

Days of our Lives Renewed for Two More Seasons

NBC, Corday Productions and Sony Pictures Television have announced that “Days of our Lives” has been picked up for two more years. This renewal will take one of TV’s most iconic series through its 57th and 58th seasons.

In late 2020, amidst the height of the pandemic, the show celebrated its 55th anniversary and aired original episodes while successfully maintaining a safe and steady production schedule.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of ‘Days of our Lives’ and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” said Michael Sluchan, Executive Vice President, Scripted Series & Kids Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A big thank you to Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”

“After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the “Days of our Lives” legacy for another two years,” said executive producer Ken Corday. “We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.”

“We are incredibly proud of the work being done by Ken Corday, the cast and crew. They continue to tell bold stories through these iconic characters captivating audiences around the world,” said Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television. “We are thrilled to continue the legacy of ‘Days of our Lives’ and for viewers to enjoy two more seasons.”

“Days of our Lives,” which is currently in its 56th season, aired it’s 14,000th episode in December and remains NBC’s longest-running series. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the core families are the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises. The show’s multi-layered storylines continue to capture audiences with elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy, and drama.

“Days of our Lives” is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.

