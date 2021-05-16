Read Time:2 Minute, 2 Second
Celebrity Spotlight: Marshall Oakman
-Tell me about “At The Boiling Point”
This song is about recognizing, expressing and resolving rising pent up feelings and issues. This pertains to individuals, groups and nations.
-Tell me a bit about how your career began.
My songwriting, singing and performing path was jettisoned as a teenager fueled by the ever present inner driven force to express, create and perform. I ventured out as a soloist and with bands as often as possible playing in many varied venues.
-What are some of your proudest accomplishments so far?
I am naturally drawn to be aware of what’s present around and within me through observation, participation and expression. I truly appreciate being able to convert my feelings and thoughts by writing music, writing words, singing, playing, recording and sharing my energy with others.
-Do you write all this original material? If so, who influences you as a writer/artist?
Without collaboration, I write all the words and music to my songs.
There are so many writers and/or artists whose music deeply resonates with me. Where to start, where to end? I write from a wealth of music that has touched me from a conglomerate and blend of numerous genres of music.
Nonetheless, since you asked, some of those who have influenced me include The Beatles, The Doors, The Rolling Stones, The Bee Gees, The Moody Blues, Neil Young, Talking Heads, The Fixx, U2, The Cars, The Rascals, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Holland/Dozier/Holland, Carole King/Gerry Goffin, Cynthia Weil/Barry Mann, Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and soooo many more . . .
-Who are some people/companies you want to collaborate with?
I don’t have any specific people or companies that come to mind with whom I want to collaborate.
-What’s next for you? anything new and exciting in the works?
More music releases are upcoming and looking forward to getting out performing live.
-Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself.
Not a surprise . . . I very much enjoy seeing people smile or laugh after tossing my sense of humor to them.
-What are you watching on TV these days?
Professional basketball, hockey, baseball, movies and a show called New Amsterdam.
-Where can people learn more about you?
Check me out on Facebook, Instagram, etc. and hear my music at CD Baby, SoundCloud, iTunes, Amazon Music . . .
-Anything else you want to tell America?
Be safe, be well and find good things every day!