Celebrity Spotlight: Marshall Oakman

-Tell me about “At The Boiling Point”

This song is about recognizing, expressing and resolving rising pent up feelings and issues. This pertains to individuals, groups and nations.

-Tell me a bit about how your career began.

My songwriting, singing and performing path was jettisoned as a teenager fueled by the ever present inner driven force to express, create and perform. I ventured out as a soloist and with bands as often as possible playing in many varied venues.

-What are some of your proudest accomplishments so far?

I am naturally drawn to be aware of what’s present around and within me through observation, participation and expression. I truly appreciate being able to convert my feelings and thoughts by writing music, writing words, singing, playing, recording and sharing my energy with others.

-Do you write all this original material? If so, who influences you as a writer/artist?