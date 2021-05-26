0 0

Celebrity Spotlight: Emme Lentino

Emme Lentino is an incredible woman who has a strength like no other. She is a inspiration to many through her music and simply by always being herself.

Hernew single “Peter Pan” (Released May 8th) aims to shed a beam of light strong enough to shine through anyone’s darkness. Emme’s full EP “Light in the Darkness” will be available worldwide for purchase. All proceeds will be donated to Hands of Grace-Rae of Light- suicide prevention program.

Check out our interview with Emme below.

