0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 13 Second

Celebrity Spotlight: Elena Odnoval

Moms are probably the hardest working women in the world. They have to wear many hats and often have to balance a lot in a short window of time. This became even more difficult during the pandemic, when many moms had to add homeschooling to their list of things to do.

That being said, moms seem to always get things done, and look amazing in the process. One of these moms is Elena Odnoval, who is adding YouTube superstar to her many list of talents. The mom. along with her three children, formed the channel Amega in 2018 and it skyrocketed into a huge YouTube sensation, focusing on making education and learning fun. It also focuses on their daily lives, allowing the kids to make friends in a new and unique way. It ended up being a huge hit and now it is one of the most popular, family friendly shows on YouTube.

However, the best thing about Elena is her huge heart. She is one of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting in my career, and someone that I deeply respect. Elena is a woman who has an incredible career, loves her family and somehow makes it all balance harmoniously. She may be the everywoman to some, but to me, she is one of the she-ros in my life. If I end up half as successful as her, I will consider myself blessed.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts