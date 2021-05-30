May 30, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Caveat Sneak Peek

Caveat Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano May 30, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 7 Second

Caveat, the feature debut from Damian Mc Carthy, streams exclusively on Shudder June 3. To celebrate, we have a sneak peek. Check it out below.

In Caveat, Lone drifter Isaac accepts a job to look after his landlord’s niece, Olga, for a few days in an isolated house on a remote island. It seems like easy money, but there’s a catch: he must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms. Once Olga’s uncle, Barrett leaves the two of them alone, a game of cat and mouse ensues as Olga displays increasingly erratic behavior as a trapped Isaac makes a series of horrific discoveries in the house.

 

The feature debut from Irish writer/director Damian Mc Carthy, Caveat stars Ben Caplan (Band of Brothers, Call the Midwife), Jonathan French (A Soldier’s Voice), and Leila Sykes (Missing Something).

 

A tense, slow-building cat-and-mouse thriller set in the Irish countryside, Caveat’s stunning atmospheric visuals and unforgettable ending come together to make a bold debut for Mc Carthy and a compelling new entry to the psychological horror genre.

 

Caveat is produced by Justin Hyne of HyneSight Films. Mc Carthy wrote, directed, and served as the film’s editor. Cinematography by Kieran Fitzgerald and music by Richard G. Mitchell.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Jungle Cruise Second Trailer Released
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Jungle Cruise Second Trailer Released

May 28, 2021 Sammi Turano
Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Sneak Peek for 5/27/21
0 0
1 min read

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Sneak Peek for 5/27/21

May 27, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Caveat Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Caveat Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Ebola Rex Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Ebola Rex Sneak Peek

May 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday
0 0
4 min read

Our America: Asian Voices Premieres This Monday

May 29, 2021 Sammi Turano
Revry House of Pride News
0 0
4 min read

Revry House of Pride News

May 29, 2021 Sammi Turano