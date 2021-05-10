0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 38 Second

Call Me Kat Renewed for Season Two

FOX has renewed television’s #1 new comedy, CALL ME KAT, starring Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik and executive-produced by Jim Parsons and Bialik, for a second season, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment.

“We are excited to renew CALL ME KAT and have Mayim, Cheyenne, Swoosie, Leslie, Kyla and Julian return for their second season. Together, they share a winning chemistry that we, and viewers, adore,” said Thorn. “On behalf of everyone here at FOX, congratulations to this incredible cast and our terrific partners at Warner Bros. on delivering this season’s #1 new comedy.”

Inspired by BBC Studios’ British format “Miranda,” CALL ME KAT stars Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”) as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at 39 — which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY. CALL ME KAT also stars Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz, Grammy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson, Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan, Image Award nominee Kyla Pratt and Julian Gant.

Season-to-date, CALL ME KAT ranks as the #1 new comedy (tied with Young Rock). The series averages 5.7 million multiplatform viewers, a +119% lift from Live + Same Day.

CALL ME KAT is produced by That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Mayim Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak (That’s Wonderful Productions), Miranda Hart and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) also serve as executive producers. Alison Mo Massey will continue to oversee for That’s Wonderful, and Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught will continue to oversee for Sad Clown. “Like” the series on Facebook at CallMeKatFOX. Follow the series on Twitter CallMeKatFOX, and IG CallMeKatFOX and join the conversation using #CallMeKat.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts