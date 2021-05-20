May 30, 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Final Season News

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE -- Season: 7 -- Pictured: Joel McKinnon Miller as Scully; Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt; Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyce; Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta; Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago; Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz; Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords; Dirk Blocker as Hitchcock ? (Photo by: F. Scott Schafer/NBC)

Sammi Turano May 20, 2021
  • The eighth and final season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will premiere Aug. 12 at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series will air each Thursday in those timeslots.
  • “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his stoically ever-professional Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), along with their diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. In this final season of the series, Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.
  • Rounding out the ensemble is Sgt. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), who has a passion for organization and a weakness for dork dancing; Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), a mountain of a man whose most powerful muscle is his sweetheart; Jake’s best friend and human puppy dog, Det. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), and the incredibly secretive, tough-as-nails Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz). Also part of the Nine-Nine are veteran officers Det. Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Det. Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), whose only skill as police officers is their ability to make a passable pot of coffee.

 

  • In its seventh and most recent season, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” reached 24 million viewers and averaged a 5.1 in 18-49 and 9.5 million viewers in total audience measurement. The series was NBC’s #2-rated program in digital and delivered 74 million official YouTube video views in the 2019-20 September-to-May season, for an increase of +66% compared with the previous season’s 44.7 million.
  • “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” in its first year of eligibility, won the 2014 Golden Globe Award for Best TV Comedy Series in 2014. That same year, Andy Samberg also won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series. Andre Braugher has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Capt. Raymond Holt.
  • Dan Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips executive produce.
  • The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
