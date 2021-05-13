Bosch to End With Season Seven, Premieres June 25th

0 0

The longest-running Amazon Original Series, Bosch, will premiere all eight episodes of its seventh and final season on Friday, June 25, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel The Burning Room (2014) and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.

The series stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick as Chief Irvin Irving.

As previously announced, IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, will begin production on the new Bosch spinoff series later this year, starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz.

Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company and was developed for television by Eric Overmyer. The series is executive produced by Titus Welliver, Elle Johnson, Pieter Jan Brugge, Henrik Bastin, Michael Connelly and Eric Overmyer.

