Black Widow Trailer Released at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Check out an exclusive clip from Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” that debuted during tonight’s 2021 MTV “Movie & TV Awards,” airing live from the Palladium and hosted by Leslie Jones. During the telecast, Tony®- and BAFTA-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award—an honor that celebrates beloved actors for their contributions to film and television. Johansson joins an iconic roster of actors who previously received the award including Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne Johnson, Mike Myers, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon, among others.

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—the action-packed spy thriller launches simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

