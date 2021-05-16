0 0

Backstage Creations: MTV Movie and TV Awards Gift Bag Goodies

Backstage Creations revealed the exclusive contents included in the custom-designed 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” gift bag for attending celebrity nominees, presenters and performers. Produced by Backstage Creations, this year’s gift bag contains some of the most sought-after items including 4-night stays at 2-night stays at Relais & Châteaux Avaton Villas Greece, Raiwasa Resort Fiji, Philips Sonicare toothbrushes, Tescom hair tools, Soigné jewelry, Halarosis custom MTV candles, Pwure nutrition, beauty items from MAËLYS and frank body and more. Hosted by Leslie Jones, the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will air live Sunday, May 16 at 9PM ET/PT.

The 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” gift bag includes:

Avaton Luxury Hotel & Villas – Relais & Châteaux- A stylish and contemporary beachfront resort in Halkidiki, Greece. www.avaton.com

Borough Chocolates- Woman owned boutique/artisan hand-painted 12-piece assorted box of bonbons using ethically sourced couverture/chocolate (Valrhona brand chocolate). https://boroughchocolates.com/shop/ols/products/9-piece-assorted-box-9-pc-ssr-box1

Coma Toes- Backstage or on the tour bus, Coma Toes lounge footwear are new and already have a cult following in Hollywood; featuring rip-stop nylon, dreamy padded insole and rubber outsole, Coma Toes are a hit for their comfort, durability and fun! https://comatoes.us/

frank body- frank body is an Australian skincare brand who make coffee-based, clean and cruelty-free skincare for the face, hair and body. https://www.frankbody.com/

Halarosis- Halarosis is dedicated to creating an inviting atmosphere in your home by producing soy candles that are both eco-friendly and safe for you and your family. www.halarosis.com

Kulani Kinis- Australian Designed Bikinis. www.kulanikinis.com

L.L.Bean- Hunter’s Tote Bag, Open-Top – this all-purpose bag will stand up to years of rugged use. https://www.llbean.com/llb/shop/35198?page=hunters-tote-bag-open-top&bc=&feat=hunters%20tote-SR0&csp=a&searchTerm=hunters%20tote&pos=3

LUMIFY® redness reliever eye drops from Bausch + Lomb- These amazing drops significantly reduce redness to help the eyes look whiter, brighter and photo ready for up to 8 hours; USE AS DIRECTED. www.lumifydrops.com

MAËLYS B-FLAT Belly Firming Cream- Our revolutionary cream helps smooth and fade stretch marks, promotes cellulite reduction and helps in tightening and firming the belly. https://www.maelyscosmetics.com/body/b-flat/

Philips Sonicare- Philips One by Sonicare is an electric toothbrush featuring a new, bold design that will add a fun pop of color to your oral healthcare routine and deliver a fresher, brighter smile anywhere you go. https://www.usa.philips.com/c-e/philips-one-battery.html#triggername=color_coral

Pwure- Highly-personalized, data-driven pre and post workout powder formulations that are made from seven all-natural, organic, vegan, gluten-free ingredients to enable athletes at all levels — from weekend warrior to professional — to train, recover and perform at their highest-level. https://pwure.com/

Raiwasa Private Resort- Exclusive buyout for 2 nights for 4 adults at the award winning Raiwasa private resort in Taveuni Fiji with dedicated staff of 12. www.raiwasa.com

Soigné Luxury Accessories- Sparkle & shine like the beautiful star you are in Soigné’s “Jeweled Not Jaded Collection” so throw on a pair of Soigné’s handmade earrings to ooze that “I can’t relate, I’m unbothered” statement. www.soigneaccessories.com

SONIC® Drive-In– America’s Drive-In is providing reusable SONIC branded water bottles and Dip Trips, a sauce holder that attaches to your vent or vehicle to hold your favorite sauce, so you can have the ultimate movie and TV watching experience right in your car. www.sonicdrivein.com

Tescom-Japan.us- The number one professional hair dryer brand in Japan, created the first beauty collagen hair dryer & straightener with a cartridge filled with collagen to create a nano-mist to promote healthy hair growth and protect hair and scalp. www.tescom-japan.us

Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager – Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted “trigger points” anywhere they occur – breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades! www.theracane.com

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

