Vice President Kamala Harris: Chase The Dream Sneak Peek

Vice President Kamala Harris: Chase The Dream is heading to Amazon Prime and we have a sneak peek! Check it out below!

Legacy Distribution is proud to present Vice President Kamala Harris: Chase The Dream, a revealing feature-length biography that traces the tenacious and trailblazing prosecutor from Oakland, California, to the White House. Executive Produced by Dana Webber (Michelle Obama: Life After The White House) and Brian Aebech, this new documentary brings to light the pivotal events in Harris’ life which fueled her journey to the highest-ranking office of any female in U.S. history.

Vice President Kamala Harris: Chase The Dream is now available on Amazon Prime.

Chase The Dream captures the issues, the debates, the political deftness, and the campaign-winning smile, which helped lead Kamala Harris to the White House. On January 21, 2021, at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Kamala Harris took her place in history, not only realizing one of her dreams, but inspiring generations ahead to chase theirs.

