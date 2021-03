0 0

Lala Kent is now a mommy! The Vanderpump Rules star, who announced her pregnancy last September, posted on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett. The proud papa is her fiance Randall Emmett. She joins siblings London and Rylee from Randall’s previous marriage.

While they did not reveal any other details of the birth, the Give Them Lala author spent a better part of her pregnancy sharing pictures of her baby bump via social media.

