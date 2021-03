0 0

The Simpsons: 700th Episode Sneak Peek

Check out a sneak peek of the 700th episode of The Simpsons, which will air this Sunday on Fox. Bill Plympton will return for an all new couch gag. Check out the video and more information below.

Upcoming Episode Information:

A secret about Flanders’ past is revealed and a never-before-seen room is discovered in the Simpson home in the all-new “Manger Things” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 21 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

