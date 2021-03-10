Breaking News

The Masked Singer Season Five Premiere: Going Green

Netflix Announces Show Renewals

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Absolutely Gluten Free

The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap for The Doctor is Out

Court TV’s Coverage Of The Death Of George Floyd Murder Trial Begins

Celebrity Spotlight: Meet Mariah Smith

Celebrity Spotlight: Maahra Hill

The Bachelor Recap for 3/8/21: The Fantasy Suite Dates

Critics Choice Awards: All The Winners

ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Business Council

The Masked Singer Season Five Premiere: Going Green

The Masked Singer Season Five Premiere: Going Green

Recaps
Sammi Turano
Read Time:45 Second
1 0

The Masked Singer Season Five Premiere: Going Green

Tonight Fox aired the season premiere of The Masked Singer. As always, there was a lot of incredible acts and costumes, but sadly someone had to go home at the end of the show. This time, however, this was a celebrity NOBODY saw coming at all.

At the end of the show, guest host Niecy Nash announced that The Snail was the act being sent home. In an interesting twist of fate, there was nobody in the costume when the Men in Black removed the mask…..until none other than KERMIT THE FROG popped out. Although the judges said the voices sounded similar, nobody expected the world’s most famous muppet to be performing on the show.

Check out the reveal and interview below!

 

“SNAIL’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/zwQ7vVsDrLk

“SNAIL’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/QGEvqo_7Ig8

More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

sammi924@gmail.com
https://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Related Post

ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Business Council

Sammi Turano

ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for Cowboy Aerobics and 473 Grease-Free Bolts

Sammi Turano

ICYMI: Mom Recap for Illegal Eels and the Cantaloupe Man

Sammi Turano

ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for First Date

Sammi Turano

The Masked Singer: First Look at Season Five

Sammi Turano

The Bachelor Recap for 3/1/21: The Women Tell All

Sammi Turano
TV Grapevine
%d bloggers like this: