The Masked Singer Season Five Premiere: Going Green

Tonight Fox aired the season premiere of The Masked Singer. As always, there was a lot of incredible acts and costumes, but sadly someone had to go home at the end of the show. This time, however, this was a celebrity NOBODY saw coming at all.

At the end of the show, guest host Niecy Nash announced that The Snail was the act being sent home. In an interesting twist of fate, there was nobody in the costume when the Men in Black removed the mask…..until none other than KERMIT THE FROG popped out. Although the judges said the voices sounded similar, nobody expected the world’s most famous muppet to be performing on the show.

Check out the reveal and interview below!

“SNAIL’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/zwQ7vVsDrLk

“SNAIL’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/QGEvqo_7Ig8

More next week, stay tuned!

