The Masked Singer: Ready to Fly

Tonight was night two of Fox’s The Masked Singer season five. While everyone had stellar performances, we sadly had to say goodbye to one of our contestants tonight. In a shocking twist of fate, the one who was eliminated from the competition was………………….

THE PHOENIX!

The guesses were very interesting tonight and included Jonathan VanNess, RuPaul and Caitlyn Jenner.

“PHOENIX’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/yKFIj_4TPJg

“PHOENIX’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/Hb8YaPwsylw

The answer is CAITLYN JENNER, who looks as amazing as ever. She said that this was an amazing experience and cannot wait to go golfing tomorrow.

More next week, stay tuned.

