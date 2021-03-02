The Devil’s Triangle: A 20/20 Special

20/20 will air a special on the tragic love triangle that resulted in a 20 year old bar hostess disappearing. Check out more details below.

While working at a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina restaurant 20-year-old Heather Elvis met Sidney Moorer, a 37-year-old husband and father of three. The two became romantically involved but after Sidney’s wife, Tammy Moorer, uncovered the affair she began threatening Elvis. Elvis vanished shortly after without a trace and is still missing today. A new two-hour “20/20” reports on the shocking details surrounding the twisted love triangle, including the information that ultimately linked Sidney and Tammy to Elvis the night she disappeared, the stunning video that may have swayed the jury during trial and Sidney and Tammy’s jail sentences in connection with Elvis’ disappearance. “20/20” features Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman’s interview with Tammy prior to her conviction for kidnapping and conspiracy. The program includes an exclusive interview with two of the jurors from Sidney’s 2019 trial and the first network interviews with prosecutors Nancy Livesay and Chris Helms, along with Greg McCollum, Kirk Truslow and Jarrett Bouchette, defense attorneys for Tammy and Sidney. The program also features interviews with Brianna Kulzer, Elvis’ roommate at the time of her disappearance, along with Elvis’ friends Jessica Cooke, Jodi Davenport and Deborah Woods. “20/20” airs on Friday, March 5 (9:00 – 11:00 p.m. ET) on ABC.

