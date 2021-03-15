Breaking News

The Bachelorette: Double The Seasons, Double The Love

Katie Thurston and Michelle Young have been named the next stars of the 17th and 18th seasons of “The Bachelorette,” respectively, with both individual cycles set to air in 2021. After appearing in the landmark 25th season of “The Bachelor,” both women emerged as fan favorites among Bachelor Nation, with viewers all over America rooting for their happily ever afters. As the upcoming stars of ABC’s hit romance reality series, they will each step into the spotlight, now blazing a path for their own love stories to unfold. Katie’s journey as “The Bachelorette” is set to premiere summer 2021, and Michelle’s season will air fall 2021.

 

The official announcement was made by “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” host Emmanuel Acho during ABC’s emotional special following the finale of Matt James’ season.

 

Katie Thurston, “The Bachelorette” season 17 premiering summer 2021

Among the season 25 women, Katie emerged as a leading voice, who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house, and women all over America applauded her for speaking up for what she believes in. The 30-year-old Washington native became an instant fan favorite for her memorable arrival on night one where she introduced herself to Matt, light-up vibrator in tow. Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her.

 

Michelle Young, “The Bachelorette” season 18, premiering fall 2021

After joining the season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole The Bachelor’s attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old kindergarten teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.

 

