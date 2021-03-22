0 0

Sneak Peek at Amazon Prime’s THEM

Amazon Prime just released the trailer for the series THEM, set to be released April 9th. Check it out below.

From breakout creator Little Marvin, the ten-episode Amazon Original series premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Friday, April 9, 2021 . Them is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The 1950s-set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

