March 22, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Sneak Peek at Amazon Prime’s THEM

Sammi Turano March 22, 2021
0 0
1 min read
Sneak Peek at Amazon Prime's THEM
0 0
Read Time:52 Second

Sneak Peek at Amazon Prime’s THEM

Amazon Prime just released the trailer for the series THEM, set to be released April 9th. Check it out below.

From breakout creator Little Marvin, the ten-episode Amazon Original series premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Friday, April 9, 2021Them is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The 1950s-set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.
Them stars Deborah AyorindeAshley ThomasAlison PillShahadi Wright JosephMelody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten.

The series is created and executive produced by Little Marvin along with executive producers Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews, and Don Kurt. Them is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

sammi924@gmail.com
https://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Tags:

More Stories

Sneak Peek: Arlo the Alligator Boy
0 0
1 min read

Sneak Peek: Arlo the Alligator Boy

March 21, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Simpsons: 700th Episode Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Simpsons: 700th Episode Sneak Peek

March 19, 2021 Sammi Turano
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Trailer Out Now
0 0
1 min read

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Trailer Out Now

March 19, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Sneak Peek at Amazon Prime's THEM
0 0
1 min read

Sneak Peek at Amazon Prime’s THEM

March 22, 2021 Sammi Turano
CBS Announces TV Finales
0 0
1 min read

CBS Announces TV Finales

March 22, 2021 Sammi Turano
NBC's Mr. Mayor Renewed for Season Two
0 0
2 min read

NBC’s Mr. Mayor Renewed for Season Two

March 22, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: The Unicorn Finale Recap for Put Your Mask on First
0 0
4 min read

ICYMI: The Unicorn Finale Recap for Put Your Mask on First

March 21, 2021 Sammi Turano
TV Grapevine
%d bloggers like this: