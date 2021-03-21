0 0

Sneak Peek: Arlo the Alligator Boy

Netflix released the trailer for Arlo the Alligator Boy and we have a sneak peek just for you. Check it out below.

Upon learning that he is from New York City, Arlo, a wide-eyed boy who is half human and half alligator, decides to leave his sheltered life in the swamp and search for his long lost father. The animated musical movie, Arlo the Alligator Boy, will launch Arlo’s journey as he meets a group of misfits who quickly become his new family. Once Arlo’s adventure lands him in New York City, the series, I Heart Arlo, will kick off as he and his newfound crew set up shop in an abandoned seaside neighborhood and help bring it back to life.

