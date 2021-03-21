Breaking News

Sneak Peek: Arlo the Alligator Boy

Celebrity Spotlight: Terry Dunn Meurer

Celebrity Spotlight: Meet Patrice Covington

ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Salsa

The Simpsons: 700th Episode Sneak Peek

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Trailer Out Now

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump Recap: Lance Bass and Vivica A. Fox

Dulé Hill, Laura Kariuki Join Wonder Years Reboot

Erik von Detten and Wife Angela Welcome a Baby Boy

RHONY Alum Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth End Engagement

Sneak Peek: Arlo the Alligator Boy

Sneak Peek: Arlo the Alligator Boy

Previews
Sammi Turano
Read Time:42 Second
0 0

Sneak Peek: Arlo the Alligator Boy

Netflix released the trailer for Arlo the Alligator Boy and we have a sneak peek just for you. Check it out below.

 

Upon learning that he is from New York City, Arlo, a wide-eyed boy who is half human and half alligator, decides to leave his sheltered life in the swamp and search for his long lost father. The animated musical movie, Arlo the Alligator Boy, will launch Arlo’s journey as he meets a group of misfits who quickly become his new family. Once Arlo’s adventure lands him in New York City, the series, I Heart Arlo, will kick off as he and his newfound crew set up shop in an abandoned seaside neighborhood and help bring it back to life.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

sammi924@gmail.com
https://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Related Post

The Simpsons: 700th Episode Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Trailer Out Now

Sammi Turano

Vice President Kamala Harris: Chase The Dream Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano

Rebel’s Extra Long Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano

ID, Discovery + to Air People Magazine Investigates

Sammi Turano

Freeform’s TCA 2021 News

Sammi Turano
TV Grapevine
%d bloggers like this: