Sammi’s Favorite Things: Mingle Mocktails

Living an alcohol-free life is on the rise, thanks to celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, who have eliminated the negative stigma of sobriety. This lifestyle choice is not just for those struggling with alcoholism, but also for those looking to live a healthier lifestyle. Teigen tweeted in January that sobriety has opened up “a different world for me. Everything is new and better. Very happy. The most happy bigly happy.”

As of late February, non-alcoholic beer sales were up 39% compared to the year prior, and non-alcoholic wine sales were up 34% (NielsenIQ). With no clean, healthy mocktail option on the market, Laura Taylor , a Tory Burch Fellow, created Mingle Mocktails . This booze-free, low-calorie premium beverage is made with clean and natural botanical ingredients, for a refreshing alternative anywhere, anytime.

Whole Foods, Available in five flavors (Blood Orange Elderflower , Cucumber Melon Mojito, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Moscow Mule and Cranberry Cosmo) there’s something for everyone. You can purchase this beverage for only $12.95 on their website Amazon and more.

