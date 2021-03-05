0 0

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Isabelle Grace

Everyone who knows me knows my love for good jewelry. Even when I am working from home, I always make sure I have on something, even if it is just a pair of earrings or a fun necklace. It makes me feel more put together and beautiful and it helps dress up any outfit…even those cozies!

One of the new brands that I have discovered over the pandemic is called Isabelle Grace. Their stuff is cute, affordable and can dress up any outfit depending on your mood. It is a favorite of Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, who recently posted a picture of herself wearing a ring from their Bee Happy Collection. Check out more information, as well as her recent Instagram post below.

BRAVO’s Vanderpump Rules star, Scheana Shay adores her Honey Bee You ring she ordered from Isabelle Grace Jewelry and featured it on a recent Insta-story. The ring is part of the Isabelle Grace Jewelry’s Bee Happy Collection of which Scheana owns all three pieces. Honey, Bee You ring ($66), Queen Bee Cuff ($49) and Queen Bee earrings ($29). Each piece will create a buzz with their simple, sweet style. It’s a perfect gift for the Queen Bee!

