RHONY Alum Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth End Engagement

Tinsley Mortimer is now a single woman. People magazine just announced that the Real Housewives of New York City alum and CouponCabin CEO Scott Kluth have ended their engagement.

“After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” Scott said in a statement. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future. While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship.”

People also revealed that the decision was not mutual and that Tinsley was blindsided by the breakup.

“This was not mutual, she was blindsided. She’s on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn’t think he’d ever call off the engagement,” People’s source revealed. “She trusted him that this time was going to be different.”

More details will be revealed as they become available.

