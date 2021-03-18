Breaking News

RHONY Alum Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth End Engagement

93rd Academy Awards: Our Current Picks to Win

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap For We Don’t Rat on Family

The Masked Singer: Ready to Fly

Vice President Kamala Harris: Chase The Dream Sneak Peek

ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for A Pager, A Club and a Cranky Bag of Wrinkles

Real Housewives of Dallas Recap for 3/16/21: A Simmons by Any Other Name

Celebrity Spotlight: Henri Esteve

ICYMI: Recap For America’s Most Wanted 3/15/2021

NBC Cancels World of Dance

RHONY Alum Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth End Engagement

RHONY Alum Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth End Engagement

Celebrity News
Sammi Turano
Read Time:1 Minute, 3 Second
0 0

RHONY Alum Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth End Engagement

Tinsley Mortimer is now a single woman. People magazine just announced that the Real Housewives of New York City alum and CouponCabin CEO Scott Kluth have ended their engagement.

“After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” Scott said in a statement.  “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future. While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship.”

People also revealed that the decision was not mutual and that Tinsley was blindsided by the breakup.

“This was not mutual, she was blindsided. She’s on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn’t think he’d ever call off the engagement,” People’s source revealed. “She trusted him that this time was going to be different.”

More details will be revealed as they become available.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

sammi924@gmail.com
https://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Related Post

Erik von Detten: From Disney Dreamboat to Family Man

Sammi Turano

Brandi Redmond Departs The Real Housewives of Dallas

Sammi Turano

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West End Marriage

Sammi Turano

BREAKING: Chris Harrison Stepping Aside as Bachelor Host

Sammi Turano

Golden Globes 2021: All The Nominees!

Sammi Turano

The Bachelorette: Trouble in Paradise for Clare and Dale?

Sammi Turano
TV Grapevine
%d bloggers like this: