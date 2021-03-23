March 23, 2021

Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel is Divorced….and Engaged

Sammi Turano March 23, 2021
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN @ HOME -- Episode 17151 -- Pictured in this screen grab: Bethenny Frankel -- (Photo by: Bravo)

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has officially finalized her divorce with ex-husband Jason Hoppy….and is now engaged to Paul Bernon. People was the first outlet to break the news.

Jason and Bethenny were separated in December 2012 after two years of marriage. Bethenny filed for divorce a month later.

The former couple reached a financial settlement in July 2016 but continued to battle over custody of their 10-year-old daughter Bryn.

Bethenny and Paul started dating in 2018 and recently sparked engagement rumors when Frankel was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring over the weekend in Florida.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, Frankel raved about the relationship, saying things with Bernon, 43, were “wonderful.”

Congrats to the happy couple.

Credit: https://people.com/tv/bethenny-frankel-engaged-paul-bernon-after-finalizing-divorce-jason-hoppy/

