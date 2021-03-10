Netflix Announces Show Renewals

Netflix just announced several renewals of fan favorite shows. Check them out below:

Selling Sunset, one of our first forays in the docusoap genre, has been renewed for two seasons:

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, follows the city’s most successful realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market… and each other. Cast returning: Joining Jason and Brett Oppenheim are Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz.

Joining Jason and Brett Oppenheim are Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz. Executive Producer: Adam DiVello

Adam DiVello Production Companies: Done and Done Productions, Lionsgate

We have also ordered a new series from the creator of Selling Sunset:

Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality. Executive Producer: Adam DiVello

Adam DiVello Production Company: Done and Done Productions

Bling Empire, which premiered in January, has been renewed for a second season:

follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets. Executive Producer: Jeff Jenkins, Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans

Jeff Jenkins, Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans Showrunner: Brandon Panaligan

Brandon Panaligan Production Companies: Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG

And from the executive producer of Bling Empire comes My Unorthodox Life: