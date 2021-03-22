March 22, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

NBC’s Mr. Mayor Renewed for Season Two

Sammi Turano March 22, 2021
0 0
2 min read
NBC's Mr. Mayor Renewed for Season Two

MR. MAYOR -- Pictured: "Mr. Mayor" Key Art -- (Photo by: NBC)

0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 19 Second

NBC’s Mr. Mayor Renewed for Season Two 

NBC has given a season two renewal to its new hit comedy “Mr. Mayor.”

•    “Having Ted Danson and Holly Hunter leading this brilliant ensemble is a dream,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented cast and crew for an incredible first season. We are excited for more hilarity in season two.”

•    “We’ve loved our collaboration with NBC on the first season of ‘Mr. Mayor’ and are excited to continue working with our fantastic cast, led by the incomparable Ted Danson and Holly Hunter,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.” We can’t wait to see what Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented producing team have in store for Mayor Bremer and his rag-tag team of civil servants.”

•    The “Mr. Mayor” pilot, which aired Jan. 7, has grown to a 3.7 in the 18-49 demo and 16 million total viewers, up +509% and +217%, respectively, from its live + same day performance. The series premiered as NBC’s best Thursday comedy launch in total viewers (6.6 million in live+7) since the premiere of the “Will & Grace” revival in 2017.

•    The series stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan.

•    Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner executive produce. Eric Gurian serves as a co-executive producer.

•    “Mr. Mayor” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

sammi924@gmail.com
https://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Tags:

More Stories

NBC Cancels World of Dance
0 0
1 min read

NBC Cancels World of Dance

March 16, 2021 Sammi Turano
Netflix Announces Show Renewals
0 0
3 min read

Netflix Announces Show Renewals

March 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
CW Announces Renewal of Twelve Shows
0 0
2 min read

CW Announces Renewal of Twelve Shows

February 3, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Sneak Peek at Amazon Prime's THEM
0 0
1 min read

Sneak Peek at Amazon Prime’s THEM

March 22, 2021 Sammi Turano
CBS Announces TV Finales
0 0
1 min read

CBS Announces TV Finales

March 22, 2021 Sammi Turano
NBC's Mr. Mayor Renewed for Season Two
0 0
2 min read

NBC’s Mr. Mayor Renewed for Season Two

March 22, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: The Unicorn Finale Recap for Put Your Mask on First
0 0
4 min read

ICYMI: The Unicorn Finale Recap for Put Your Mask on First

March 21, 2021 Sammi Turano
TV Grapevine
%d bloggers like this: