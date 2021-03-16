NBC Cancels World of Dance

Breaking News

Sammi Turano
World of Dance is cancelled after four seasons on NBC, TVGrapevine has learned. The news broke earlier today and has since been confirmed by several other media sites.

The show, which was executive produced by Jennifer Lopez (who also served as a judge alongside Ne-Yo and Derek Hough) concluded what ended up being their final season last August. Hints of a cancellation came when the show was not a part of the NBC summer schedule.

NBC has not commented on the cancellation as of press time.

Story developing….

 

