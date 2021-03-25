0 0

NAT GEO,WATCH THE BANDS NAME THE WINNER OF ALL HAIL THE QUEEN: HBCU BAND TRIBUTE

Marking Aretha Franklin’s birthday today, National Geographic’s GENIUS: ARETHA and Watch The Bands, an online platform that focuses on preserving and promoting the marching band and dance culture of historically Black colleges and universities, announced the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Marching Band as the winner of “All Hail The Queen: HBCU Band Tribute.” The announcement also comes on the heels of all eight episodes of GENIUS: ARETHA becoming available on Hulu, beginning on March 25.

WATCH THE BANDS WINNERS

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Marching Band was awarded the $5,000 grand prize for their performance of one of Franklin’s greatest hits, “Freeway of Love.” “All Hail The Queen” was hosted by actor and producer Lance Gross, and their winning performance can be screened below:

Competing bands also included Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University and Kentucky State University. Their performances were judged on their musical and visual presentation, creativity, auxiliary and percussion. Judges included GENIUS: ARETHA cast Patrice Covington, Rebecca Naomi Jones and Malcolm Barrett, choreographer Dondracio Johnson and costume designer Jennifer Bryan.

CAST:

GENIUS: ARETHA features Emmy, GRAMMY® and Tony® Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet,” “The Color Purple”), who transforms into Aretha Franklin for this 8-episode series, showcasing the lasting impact Aretha Franklin had on music, culture and history. Time hails the show as giving “the Queen of Soul the regal treatment she deserves,” CNN raves, “like the best musical biographies, it enhances an appreciation of Franklin’s life and career, with an ease and grace that makes it look easy.” The Hollywood Reporter praises Erivo’s performance saying, “here is a vocalist who, when performing, appears as if she’s doing exactly what she was put on this earth to do.”

The cast also includes the Emmy-winning Courtney B. Vance (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”) as Aretha’s father, C.L. Franklin; Barrett (“Timeless,” “Preacher”) as Ted White, Franklin’s first husband and business manager; David Cross (“Mr. Show,” “Arrested Development”) as legendary music producer Jerry Wexler, who guided Franklin as she developed into a confident singer and commercial success; Covington (“The Color Purple”, “Ain’t Misbehavin'”) and Jones (“Oklahoma!,” “The Big Sick”) portray Erma and Carolyn Franklin, respectively, as Aretha’s sisters and frequent background singers, who supported and collaborated with their famous sibling; Steven Norfleet (“Watchmen,” “Dynasty”) as older brother Cecil Franklin, who stepped in as Aretha’s manager following her divorce from Ted White; veteran actress Pauletta Washington (“Beloved,” “She’s Gotta Have It”) as Aretha’s nurturing and loving paternal grandmother, Rachel; Omar J. Dorsey (“Queen Sugar”) as James Cleveland; Marque Richardson (“Dear White People”) as King Curtis; Kimberly Hébert Gregory (“Vice Principals”) as Ruth Bowen; and introducing Shaian Jordan as young Aretha Franklin, aka Little Re.

PRODUCTION

The series is produced by 20th Television and Imagine Entertainment. Imagine has partnered with Warner Music Entertainment for this third season, which will again be executive produced by Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. Pulitzer Prize recipient, MacArthur “Genius” grant receiver and Tony Award winner Suzan-Lori Parks (“Topdog/Underdog”) is showrunner, executive producer and lead writer. Emmy, Golden Globe® and BAFTA TV Award winner Anthony Hemingway (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”) will also executive produce and serve as director.

Legendary hit-record producer Clive Davis and Atlantic Records chairman and CEO Craig Kallman are executive producers. Imagine’s Anna Culp also serves as executive producer, and Peter Afterman is producer. Returning executive producers include Francie Calfo (GENIUS: EINSTEIN, GENIUS: PICASSO, “Empire”), Ken Biller (GENIUS: EINSTEIN, GENIUS: PICASSO), Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane (MWM Studios), and Sam Sokolow (EUE/Sokolow).

WATCH THE BANDS:

Watch The Bands is a community preserving and promoting the band and dance culture of historically Black colleges and universities. With viewers from all over the world, Watch The Band has established itself as one of the largest sites focusing on African American college culture. Watch The Yard is a media company revolutionizing the Black college experience, quickly becoming a leading destination for Black news, culture and conversation and empowering the next generation of leaders through celebration of their contributions. Watch The Yard’s international community attracts over one million people across the African diaspora each month.

