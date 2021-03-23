March 23, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Legendary Actor George Segal Dead at 87

Sammi Turano March 23, 2021
0 0
1 min read
Legendary Actor George Segal Dead at 87

THE GOLDBERGS - "Recipe For Death II: Kiss The Cook" - After learning of Murray's love of action movies, Adam uses the moment to garner the courage to ask his dad for money to film his own action film. But the production goes from bad to worse when Barry goes missing for playing the lead, and an unlikely replacement steps in. Meanwhile, Erica takes Beverly to go clothes shopping. When a situation at the hip store goes awry, Erica decides to make her own version of the popular outfit she wants -using Beverly's own sweaters, on "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eddy Chen) GEORGE SEGAL

0 0
Read Time:38 Second

Legendary Actor George Segal Dead at 87

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. George Segal, who is known for his roles in The Goldbergs, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolff? and Just Shoot Me, has died He was 87 years old.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” his wife Sonia said in a statement.

Manager Abe Hoch said, “I am saddened by the fact that my close friend and client of many years has passed away. I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human.”

There is no word yet as to how they will deal with his death on the show.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

sammi924@gmail.com
https://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Tags:

More Stories

Real Housewives of New York City's Bethenny Frankel is Divorced....and Engaged
0 0
1 min read

Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel is Divorced….and Engaged

March 23, 2021 Sammi Turano
Erik von Detten and Wife Angela Welcome a Baby Boy
0 0
1 min read

Erik von Detten and Wife Angela Welcome a Baby Boy

March 18, 2021 Sammi Turano
RHONY Alum Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth End Engagement
0 0
1 min read

RHONY Alum Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth End Engagement

March 18, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Real Housewives of Dallas Recap for Mommy Dearests
0 0
4 min read

Real Housewives of Dallas Recap for Mommy Dearests

March 23, 2021 Sammi Turano
Legendary Actor George Segal Dead at 87
0 0
1 min read

Legendary Actor George Segal Dead at 87

March 23, 2021 Sammi Turano
Home and Family Ending After Nine Years
0 0
1 min read

Home and Family Ending After Nine Years

March 23, 2021 Sammi Turano
People Magazine Investigates Recap for Who Killed Tammy Zywicki?
0 0
4 min read

People Magazine Investigates Recap for Who Killed Tammy Zywicki?

March 23, 2021 Sammi Turano
TV Grapevine
%d bloggers like this: