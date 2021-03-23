0 0

Legendary Actor George Segal Dead at 87

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. George Segal, who is known for his roles in The Goldbergs, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolff? and Just Shoot Me, has died He was 87 years old.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” his wife Sonia said in a statement.

Manager Abe Hoch said, “I am saddened by the fact that my close friend and client of many years has passed away. I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human.”

There is no word yet as to how they will deal with his death on the show.

