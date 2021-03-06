0 0

ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for Cowboy Aerobics and 473 Grease-Free Bolts

The show opens with Adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) talking about the history of science lab assistants, which leads to young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) telling Dr. Linkletter he should be his lab assistant. However, he says Sheldon is too young. Sheldon continues to argue, so Dr. Linkletter says he will think about it. Sheldon says he will wait, so he says no.

Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Missy (Raegan Revord) are watching TV when a Sweating to the Oldies commercial comes on. They realize how much money is involved, causing Georgie to make his own exercise video.

Sheldon complains to MeeMaw (Annie Potts) about it, but she refuses to see his side of things. This leads to him trying to do a science experiment to try and convince Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr) to make him his assistant. Nothing works, but Sheldon won’t give up. Dr. Linkletter finally relents thanks to a lat night phone call, leading Sheldon to realize that relentless annoyance is the way to get what he wants.

Georgie watches his exercise video, which Mary (Zoe Perry)thinks is ridiculous. She rolls her eyes at him as she watches him use his charm and free weights.

Sheldon begins his first day as an assistant, but Dr. Linkletter makes him wash, grease and clean around the lab. Sheldon complains about it, so Dr. Linkletter tells him that if he doesn’t like it, he can leave. Sheldon tries doing the work he is given, but quits once he realize he would only be doing menial work.

Georgie recruitsMr. Lundy (Jason Alexander) to help him jazz up his video due to his experience in modeling and acting. He gives him ideas, but then they realize that it will cost money. Enter MeeMaw.

George is upset that Sheldon quit his assistant job and said it was beneath him. He says he needs to realize that he has to work hard in life. Sheldon disagrees with this.

Georgie and talk to MeeMaw about the video, but she is not sold. However, Georgie makes her feel guilty by saying she makes bets at the track, so she should take a gamble on him. She agrees, but won’t give him as much money as she bet on horses.

Sheldon apologizes to Dr. Linkletter, saying he will do better as his assistant. He does what he is told, wearing a fake smile the entire time. He then sees an error in one of Dr. Linkletter’s experiments, causing him to use reverse psychology and the same Sheldon tricks to get his way, including calling in the middle of the night. This only upsets George, who wonders why he is calling in the middle of the night.

Mr. Lundy and Georgie continue to work on the video. He wants to do a Wild West theme with dance and Oklahoma music. Georgie doesn’t seem to be into it, but decides to to it anyway. However, MeeMaw walks in, saying the contract only gives them 20% of the money. Mr. Lundy says he did most of the work, so that is they way it is. MeeMaw says they are out of the project. Georgie says he will make his own video. MeeMaw says they will not, so he ends up agreeing with her.

Sheldon sees the lab go on fire and lets Mr. Linkletter put it out. He says he knew he didn’t need his help after all.

The episode ends with Mr. Lundy pitching the video idea to David Hasselhoff, who makes it a smash hit. However, Mr. Lundy took his profits from the video to do his own show, which failed and made him poor for the rest of his life.

