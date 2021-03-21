0 0

ICYMI: The Unicorn Recap for Out With The Old

The episode opens with Wade (Walton Goggins), Grace (Ruby Jay), Natalie (Makenzie Moss), Ben (Omar Benson Miller) , Delia (Michaela Watkins), Forrest (Rob Corddry) making brownies. The girls want to add the mixers in, but Ben and Forrest keep eating them. Pretty soon, there is only coconut left, which Ben hates. However, he is reminded that he and Forrest ate everything else.

Delia notices that Wade still has a picture of him and Shannon on the background of his phone and asks him about it. Michelle (Maya Lynne Robinson) comes in and asks the same thing, but not before yelling at Ben for eating when he is supposed to be fasting for his colonoscopy. Ben says he will have to reschedule.

They then all debate on whether or not Wade will change the picture.

At dinner, Michelle continues to yell at Ben for constantly breaking his fast and having to reschedule his appointments. This leads to the guys discussing the risk factors and doing the procedure together, complete with a sleepover. Delia and Michelle opt to go out for the night while this is happening.

Michelle then gets a call from her sister Meg, who keeps contacting her because she thinks her boyfriend is cheating. She avoids her at first, but then goes to take the call.

Meanwhile, the girls tease Noah (Devin Bright) about the ingredients in Jello, causing him to freak out.

At the pre-colonoscopy ‘party,’ the guys chug down the mixture to prep for the procedure. It hits Forrest quickly and he runs to the bathroom. Ben gets a call from Meg and accidentally lets her know where Michelle and Delia are. He tries to cover for it, but she already hung up. He plans to tell her, but has to use the bathroom first. Wade also has to go, but there are only two bathrooms.

Delia and Michelle are enjoying their night out and sharing stories from their past when Ben finally calls. However, it is too late because Meg (Nicole Byer) already spotted them. She talks to them about her boyfriend and Delia tries to listen. However, Michelle pulls her aside to tell her she doesn’t have to be nice, but Delia understands her because she used to be her. Meg then begins screaming that her contact is in her drink. Delia agrees a quieter Meg is better.

The guys try to watch movies, but end up talking about Shannon. Wade is still unsure about what to do…..as Forrest runs to the bathroom.

Delia and Michelle try to convince Meg to break up with her boyfriend, which leads to them going to his apartment…..after drinks.

Wade continues to talk about Shannon, saying that being friends is actually worse (since no one is mad) and that everything makes him think of her. He contemplates taking her picture off the phone, but can’t do it.

They then want Ben to open up, but he refuses and storms inside.

The ladies go to see Meg’s boyfriend Carl, but it turns out he got her flowers and everything was a big misunderstanding. However, Carl gets mad when he realizes she hacked into his phone.

The guys finish their mixture and Ben finally confesses he is scared because he is 42, which is the same age as when he dad died. He shares some memories, which leads to them comparing life to John Wick movies. They go to continue their marathon.

Meg is upset about her breakup, until she gets a call from another guy. Delia apologizes for living in her past, while Michelle tells her it is okay.

The next day, the guys celebrate their colonoscopies by getting ready to go home. They joke about a group discount when Michelle comes in to pick them up. She gives them a five minute warning and opts to wait outside when she accidentally sees Wade’s tushie.

The episode ends with everyone eating and the girls teasing Noh about marshmallows.

