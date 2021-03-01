ICYMI: Punky Brewster Recap for The Treehouse That Punky Built

The episode opens with Daniel (Oliver De Los Santos) and Diego (Noah Cottrell) playing video games. Diego wins, causing him to act like a sore winner and Daniel to go into the treehouse to swear. Diego wishes he would act like a normal loser.

Izzy (Quinn Copeland) asks Punky (Soliel Moon Frye) questions, but Punky is working, Hannah is with friends and her friend upstairs’s mom thinks kale is a snack. This leads to Diego playing tea party with her in the treehouse. They make the game dramatic by acting like Izzy was poisoned.

While they play, Daniel joins them to swear. He tells them they will never speak of this again. Izzy gets him a hat when she notices the initial wall. She goes to get a closer look when she falls through the floor. Diego goes to get Punky by galloping. Izzy wonders why he is acting like a horse.

Punky is able to get Izzy out and declares the treehouse unsafe. She recalls some of the memories when the door falls off. She gets them out in a hurry.

Travis (Freddie Prinze Jr.) goes to pick up Hannah (Lauren Lindsey Donzis) from the cafe. She asks to have a few more minutes with Bree (Hanani Taylor) and Madison (Riley Go). He agrees and tries to join them. However, he realizes this is a mistake and moves to another table.

The girls continue to talk about school and decide to take a selfie. Hannah notices there is spinach in her teeth, so she freaks out, wondering if it was there during her debate. They admit it was, which leads to them making a truth pact. Travis tries to talk them out of it, but they refuse to listen. He decides to sit in the car.

Punky is eating ice cream when Hannah comes in, telling her the treehouse needs to be taken down. Punky is sad because she wants to share it with Izzy. She decides to recruit Cherie to fix it that weekend.

At school, Madison and Hannah work on being honest when Bri comes by with thick eyebrows. She says she is an Instagram baddie now. Neither girl knows what to say, but Hannah tries to be honest, leading to them fighting.

The ladies work on the house and eat candy, even though Cherie (Cherie Johnson) is not allowed because her girlfriend is the sugar police. Lauren comes in, saying they have thirty days to fix it.

Punky wants to recruit the kids to help. However, the kids are not interested because they feel too old. Izzy decides that she wants to come up with ideas to make it better. Daniel tries to find a new place to curse.

Travis, Lauren (Jasika Nicole), Punky and Cherie begin to work on the treehouse, recalling things that have happened there. They agree that it means a lot to them when Izzy comes out, armed with plans to make the treehouse better. She wants to add a karaoke machine, a Tiktok corner and a charging station. Punky says this is so they can get away from technology.

Hannah tries to talk to Diego about the problems in her life, but he is not interested in being her replacement friend. Daniel is still trying to find a cursing safe place under the sink, but freaks out when he realizes there are spiders under there. Hannah tries to talk to Diego again, but accidentally calls her Madison.

Punky surprises Izzy with the new treehouse, but it is the same as it was before. Izzy is disappointed, but doesn’t want to hurt Punky’s feelings. When she goes downstairs, Hannah explains to her why Izzy is upset, leading Punky to realize she is the tree and Izzy is the treehouse. This leads to her gathering the kids and rebuild it while Izzy is out with Travis.

As they get ready to leave, Bri comes over to talk to Hannah. She admits how nasty people were on her video and the girls make up.

The family surprises Izzy with the treehouse she wanted as Punky recalls her own times in there at that age. Izzy then carves her initials on the wall and the family does a dance together.

The episode ends with Punky attempting to call her mom, but leaving multiple messages.

