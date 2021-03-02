ICYMI: Punky Brewster Recap for 80s Block Party

The episode opens with Punky (Soliel Moon Frye) cooking eggs and rapping. Izzy (Quinn Copeland), Diego (Noah Cottrell), Hannah (Lauren Lindsey Donzis) and Daniel (Oliver De Los Santos) come in, stating that she is in a good mood. They warn Izzy that when she starts singing show tunes….watch out.

Punky says she is in a great mood because it is time for the annual block party. Everyone explains the party to Izzy, with the boys saying it is only good for the raffle. Punky says she is in charge this year and the theme will be the 1980s. She shares her favorite moments and quotes from the time period and then begins singing The Neverending Story theme.

Later on, she shows the kids old VCR tapes, along with a VCR. They are not really amused or interested in it, but Punky is happy to share her memories nonetheless.

Travis (Freddie Prinze Jr.) comes over to share his own eighties memories with everyone. Punky pulls him aside to talk about the kissing. She says it was a mistake, but he says it was fun. He is also up for more kissing if she is willing. However, she doesn’t want things to be weird with them, so she wants things back the way they were before. He agrees, and she is shocked he is actually listening to her.

Later on, Sean comes over to hang out with Hannah and ‘do their 80’s homework.’ They enjoy the movie Say Anything and decide they should have a song. Sean thinks it should be the Law and Order theme since they heard it the first time they kissed. She disagrees, but he says he thinks of her every time his parents watch a rerun. DUN DUN!

Punky shows Hannah and Izzy different Madonna costumes when Hannah talks to Punky about having special songs. Punky recalls her song with Travis, which played when he told her he loved her for the first time. She enjoys the memories, but quickly pretends not to remember anyone else.

Izzy says her song with Brandy is the ice cream song, which played when they first walked together and he was pooping. Hannah tells Punky about the song Sean chose, so Punky tells her to upgrade it. Then she yells at her for mixing Madonnas.

Izzy wants to take Brandy to the block party, but Punky isn’t too keen on the idea. She goes to help Izzy find a costume when she finds a letter she wrote a letter to her mom. She asks Izzy if they can work on the costume later as she stares at the letter.

Daniel is dressed as Prince and says he doesn’t know where he ends and Prince begins. Diego fills him in on the raffle ticket prize, saying it is probably something big, like a dirt bike. They decide to pool their money to stuff the raffle box and raise their chances of winning. They agree to split the prize 50/50. Daniel is able to donate $65, while Diego only has $2 and some change.

Hannah goes to Sean’s and gives him a hug. He thanks her because he really needed a hug. She begins to play a song, saying that it is their new one. However, he is upset because he just buried his hamster. He says he will think of Fuzzball every time he hears the song.

Cherie (Cherie Johnson) and Punky practice dance moves and recall the 80s. They discuss the good times, as well as the bad. Cherie admits she never got to take who she wanted to prom, so the girls decide this will be the do-over prom for her and Lauren.

Travis comes over to help with the party and Cherie notices that things are different between them since he asked for water and knocked on the door. Punky confesses everything about the kiss and how she is confused by everything.

The girls decide to discuss it after he leaves. Punky calls the 80s cover band at 867-5309. The band Bon Halen is headlined by none other than Travis. He says he turned down a tour to be home more often.

Hannah continues to push songs on Sean, including one while he is taking out the garbage. This leads to their first fight and him making her take the garbage out on her way home.

At the block party, Travis goes to help Punky and Cherie. Cherie realizes that something is going on and Punky is waffling on her feelings. She admits she feels like Courteney Cox waiting to be pulled on stage and is more confused than ever.

Izzy comes out dressed as a young Punky, saying none of the shoes matched, but it is a vibe. She begs to take Brandy to the party and Punky finally says yes, tearing up a bit. Izzy asks what is wrong and she says she reminds her of a girl she once knew.

Everyone is enjoying the block party. Cherie and Lauren are ready for the do-over prom, Diego and Daniel are ready to win the raffle and Izzy is having fun eating snow cones with Brandy. Only Hannah is sad because of her fight with Sean. Izzy tries to cheer her up, saying she needs a snow cone. Hannah doesn’t want one, so she gives her tickets to Izzy.

Punky decides to stop waffling and work things out with Travis, whilst talking to Cherie in Madonna song titles. Meanwhile, Daniel and Diego continue to work on fixing the raffle.

Sean plays the Law and Order theme song on a boom box to win Hannah back, leading to them making up and eventually deciding to change their song.

Izzy loses Brandon and runs around looking for him. She finds him with a woman named Susan (Sharon Lawrence) who says she reminds her of someone she used to know. She is happy Izzy found her dog and goes on her way.

Travis and his band begin to play when Punky notices he seems to have a thing with one of the women in the band, despite the fact that he dedicated the song to her. At the end, they decide they are better off as friends.

The raffle ticket is picked and Susan B wins, but doesn’t claim her prize. Diego and Daniel get it because they were the next ones picked. It is an old school keyboard. They are not happy with it, so they give it to some random man, who says it is retro and worth $500. They agree they learned their lesson.

Izzy says Susan B was there and that she told her she reminded her of someone she used to know. The episode ends with Punky realizing Susan is her mom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

