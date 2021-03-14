0 0

ICYMI: Mom Recap for Strutting Peacock and Father O’Leary

The episode opens with Adam (William Fichtner) and Bonnie (Allison Janney) driving to a meeting. She asks him if he is nervous, but he says he always speaks at meetings, but she corrects him, saying they share. She explains how it should be done, which leads to them debating on whether or not she is being helpful or mean. They also discuss jazz and messy sex, with Bonnie saying it should be in his share.

At the meeting, the leader tells them that they haven’t had a married couple there in awhile. Bonnie says they are pretty amazing and that she is on Adam’s side.

By the coffee, Rod (Steve Valentine) complains to Wendy (Beth Hall), Tammy (Kristen Johnston) and Jill (Jamie Pressly) about there being no oat milk. Wendy points out there is almond milk, regular milk and half and half, but he insists oat milk is the gentlest. Jill calls him a diva and he storms off after telling her he’s been called worse by better.

Bonnie introduces Rod to Adam and the men hit it off. She then goes to sit down and tells Tammy and Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) she wants them both to applaud tonight.

Bonnie gives her share, which she assumes is making people cry, followed by Adam who compares being a stuntman to being married to an alcoholic. He ends up winning over the room, which makes Bonnie a bit jealous. She is even more upset when Adam goes into the bistro with her because he is meeting up with Rod.

The two men continue to hit it off at the bistro, which upsets Bonnie, who makes it all about herself. Jill agrees with Bonnie, but the other women think it is okay for them to be friends. She yells at Beatrice when she talks to the men, even though she isn’t ready to order.

That night, Adam is listening to Rod’s music when Bonnie walks in. She warns him about Rod and how the sharing thing can get complicated, especially since they have plans to play the guitar.

At the next meeting, Jill laces into Rod for not helping clean up, so he picks on her Botox. He comments on the sexual tension when someone yells that his mom is there to pick him up. She makes another snark at him as he leaves.

Rod and Adam practice playing the guitar and continue to bond. Rod talks about charming women, but says he wants something like Adam and Bonnie have. Adam admits he wishes he could bond with NFL players.

Rod says his dad left when he was a kid and he was always missing a man friend and role model. As he talks, Bonnie walks in and he quickly changes the subject. He also says he wants Adam as his sponsor, upsetting Bonnie.

Adam explains why Rod needs a male sponsor, but Bonnie remains upset and argumentative before storming off.

Jill is shopping when the saleswoman says she will be right with her. She is annoyed that the woman didn’t help her right away, but she begins browsing….only to run into Rod, who is wearing the shirt she was admiring. They end up bickering, which results in Jill storming off.

Bonnie meets the women in the bistro to tell them about the fact that Rod chose Adam as a sponsor. She is so upset that she refuses to let Wendy out to use the bathroom. Marjorie reminds her that being a sponsor isn’t about her and to think about what is best for Rod. Wendy sneaks out to use the bathroom, but won’t tell how she did it.

Rod and Jill run into each other wearing the same shirt. She says she got it months ago and he says they threw it in for him because he is him. Jill complains that she never gets anything for free and she is a loyal customer. They begin arguing passionately, leading to them having sex.

Adam continues to practice the guitar when Bonnie talks in. She apologizes to him, but snarks about his music skills. She says that she is showing off an apartment when she walks in on Jill and Rod.

The episode ends with Wendy and Tammy gossiping about Rod and Jill, while Rod asks Bonnie for a new sponsor. She offers to have him talk to Marjorie.

