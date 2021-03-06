0 0

ICYMI: Mom Recap for Illegal Eels and the Cantaloupe Man

The episode opens with Bonnie (Allison Janney), Tammy (Kristen Johnston), Jill (Jamie Pressly) and Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) donating blood. They complain about how Wendy tricked them into it when she knew they weren’t paying attention. Marjorie tries to look at the bright side of it, but then realizes she is on blood thinners and cannot donate

As they continue the survey that allows them to donate, they notice people getting Valentine’s Day gifts delivered. This leads to them discussing their plans, which include Tammy eating chicken fajitas and watching a movie, while Marjorie has a Skype date with her boyfriend. However, she needs Tammy to help her remove her compression socks, making Tammy become snarky.

At that moment, they see Wendy (Beth Hall) kissing a mystery doctor.

Bonnie is laying on the couch, bragging about how her AB blood is rare. Adam (William Fichtner) comes in, saying how he has special plans for her that include going to a Michelin star meal tasting. She is thrilled and kisses him. However, Adam compares it to preschool since she was eating Oreos and drinking orange juice.

At the meeting, the women tease Wendy about her new boyfriend. As she talks about him, Marjorie gets a breakup text from Gary. She goes outside to talk to him when she falls and hurts her wrist.

As the women wait to get news on Marjorie, Jill says she talked to her friend whose husband works with Wendy’s boyfriend. She tells them he is married, leading them to wonder how they are going to break the news to Wendy.

However, when they get to Marjorie’s house to get her settled, they decide to confront her in hopes that Marjorie will yell or lecture her…..but not before they bash their exes. Wendy says she is aware of it, but she is happy. The women are surprised that Marjorie won’t lecture her, so Bonnie tries to use her own experience as the other woman to make her realize the women’s feelings. This sends Wendy into a tailspin of anger, making her go off in a huff.

Adam and Bonnie are enjoying their meal that includes Adam spoiling her. As they talk, they see Jill picking up a to-go box. Adam invites her to join them.

Tammy and Marjorie eat dinner and talk about the breakup. Marjorie is depressed and keeps falling into a rabbit hole.

As Jill, Adam and Bonnie eat, they discuss Wendy’s affair. They are discussing how weird it is when Tammy calls, saying Marjorie is upset. Adam asks them to join them for dinner as well. This leads to them having a great time and calling Wendy to join them. While they continue to eat and talk, Adam surprises them all with roses. He then urges Bonnie to open her gift, which is a bracelet with ‘Sorry no Linda here’ inscribed inside. It is a reminder of how they met. Bonnie is touched and kisses him, but not before she warns Wendy hands off.

The episode ends with Marjorie getting a coffee date from someone she met at the farmers market, Bonnie showing off her bracelet and Wendy saying she and Armand broke up. Bonnie hugs her and tells her she can say she dumped him, even though it was the other way around.

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

