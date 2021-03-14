0 0

ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Recessive Gina

The episode opens with Drew (Thomas Middleditch) at the doctor’s office, getting a health update. The doctor says he is ready for surgery, except for one thing. Drew freaks out, but the doctor assures him that all he needs is Gina’s father’s medical records since she will be living with one kidney. Drew tries to banter with the doctor, but no avail.

Drew gets home and discusses it with Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), who says her father died twenty years ago and she has no contact with her stepmom. He tries to encourage her to call her, but Gina thinks she will end up choking her. She leaves to go walk the dog, talking about how this can be another risk she can take.

The next day, Drew is at lunch with Samantha (Briga Heelan), Gideon (Darryl Stephens), Eli (Terrence Terrell), and Jerry (David Anthony Higgins). He tells them what happened with Gina and how he is considering calling off the surgery. They all tell him he is a fool for doing that and he should still go through with the surgery. Samantha goes back and forth between them and her Zoom call, confusing everyone.

At Gina’s job, Norma (Linda Lavin) is telling Gabby (Kether Donahue) that she is upset that her daughter isn’t coming for family weekend. Gabby tries to comfort her, but no avail. Gina comes in and finds out what happens. She tells Norma she was probably a good mom and they will go to the strip club over the weekend instead.

Drew comes in and tells Gina she needs to get the records because he cannot risk her dying. He even guilts her into getting the records by saying he will call off the surgery. She finally agrees to get the records.

Later on, Drew is dancing to Hollaback Girl when Norma and Gina walk in. They make fun of his moves and tell him that they are going to Philly to get the records since Gina’s stepmom hasn’t called back. Drew wants to go as well, but Gina keeps saying no until she finally admits that her father is actually alive.

As they drive to Philly, Drew promises not to ask about her dad. Instead he exchanges road trip stories with Norma. Gina finally tells them that her dad got two girls pregnant at the same time and chose her stepmom instead of her. She describes her experience going to visit them and how she never felt welcome. They eventually lost touch.

Norma tries to tell Gina that maybe her father changed, but Gina refuses to listen. Drew tries to agree, but Gina continues to rant over it until they get to her stepmom’s house. She warns Norma not to tell her to forgive and forget because it will cause a lot of money to Uber home.

Gine goes to talk to Charlene and discovers her father is indeed dead. She tells her there was no money left and that nobody told her because they didn’t think she cared. Gina goes back to the car upset, so Drew goes to confront Charlene. He goes after her with both barrels, making Charlene see that Gina is an incredible person.

Charlene goes to get the number of her father’s doctor, but Drew is afraid she might have a gun. She also gives her a box she found after Gina’s dad died.

Drew, Gina and Norma talk about the box when they decide to get food at a diner Gina went to as a little girl. She decides to open the box, which has several trinkets, including a picture of her, her dad and his bookie. She shares some memories and wishes she had the chance to say goodbye. Norma and Drew tell her she can say goodbye now, so they have her tell it to a bottle of ketchup. As she is talking, the man behind her wants to use the ketchup, but Norma says it is her dad.

When she is done, she gives the ketchup to the man and Norma decides to call her daughter.

The episode ends with them attempting to dine and dash, but Drew feels guilty, so he goes back to pay the waitress for the dine and dash Gina did with her dad years ago.

