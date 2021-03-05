0 0

ICYMI: B Positive Recap for B Negative Part 2

The episode opens with Drew (Thomas Middleditch) and Maddie (Izzy G) preparing to leave for Iceland. He gives her some currency, which he says not to spend in one place….or she can since it is only $60. As she Instagrams it to her friends, Julia (Sara Rue) arrives doing her woot woot dance. Maddie yells at her for it, saying they talked about this.

Drew says goodbye to them, sending them on the plane to Iceland. It turns out that he is sending them on the trip together as a special treat. He realizes Maddie forgot her guidebook and tries to get past security to give it to her. This only results in him getting tased.

When he gets home, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) is concerned about him because he didn’t answer the phone. However, he is not in the mood to talk and is sick of her pep talks. He also refuses to go back to dialysis because of what happened to Jerry. She promises he will be fine, but he is having none of it and goes upstairs to sleep.

Later on, Gina is holding an art class for for Norma (Linda Lavin) and Mr. Knusden Bernie Kopell). They are all painting and bantering when Norma asks about Drew. Gina explains the situation to Norma, who is as usual, full of advice. Gina then goes to check on Mr. K’s painting, which is of Norma naked.

When Gina gets home, she sees Drew sitting in the dark and drinking with Cannoli the dog. She is very concerned about him, especially when he says he wants to do drugs. She gives him some pill and they sing and dance to Spongbob Squarepants. He comes to the revelation that Spongebob is a sponge and goes off on a tangent. He asks Gina for some water and as she goes to get it, she tells a story of being high and ending up at a bar mitzvah. When she goes back into the other room, she sees he is gone.

Gina is frantic, so she calls Gideon (Darryl Stephens), Samantha (Brga Heelan) and Eli (Terrence Terrell) to help find him. She also calls the cops.

Meanwhile, Drew is walking around singing and talking to a gnome that he steals. He ends up collapsing on the sidewalk, where he hallucinates that a real estate sign is yelling at him while he talks to God. He paases out.

Gina and Eli continue to look for Drew. He tells her about how his football buddy was supposed to donate a kidney, but got cold feet. He ended up in the same depression as Drew. They find Drew on the street and take him to the hospital. The gang is there with him and admonish him for skipping dialysis. That is the real reason he kept getting loopy, since Gina actually gave him Tylenol. Samantha says that he was breastfeeding a gnome and says there is security footage of his actions.

The gang talks about Jerry and how they all processed his rejection differently. As they leave, Gina promises him he will be okay and makes another Spongebob reference.

The episode ends with Jerry (David Anthony Higgins) returning and the gang showing a video of Drew playing with the gnome.

