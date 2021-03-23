March 23, 2021

Home and Family Ending After Nine Years

Sammi Turano March 23, 2021
Sad news for Hallmark fans. The morning talk show, Home and Family, hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, is coming to an end this summer. The network spokesperson released the following statement:

“The ninth and current season of ‘Home & Family’ will be the series’ last,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. “For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication. Our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5 with a new one-hour, three-day-a-week format. The program’s final episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.”

The show paused production twice in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More news will be posted as it becomes available.

 

