0 0

Erik von Detten and Wife Angela Welcome a Baby Boy

Erik von Detten has gone from Disney dream boy to Boy Dad. The former Princess Diaries heartthrob and his wife Angela welcomed their son early this morning, TVGrapevine has learned. The news broke courtesy of E! News.

Baby Thomas weighed in at 7 lbs and joins big sister Claire, age 2. The newborn is named in honor of Erik’s middle name and Angela’s father.

The Toy Story alum revealed that he and Angela were expecting another baby earlier this month when he talked to E! about his current life outside of Hollywood.

“To have your first child be one gender and then the second child be the opposite gender, I think is just such a gift. Not to say that I’d be disappointed if I got another girl, but at the same time, I think it’s going to be a phenomenal experience,” he said at the time.

Congratulations to the family!

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

