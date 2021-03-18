Breaking News

Erik von Detten and Wife Angela Welcome a Baby Boy

RHONY Alum Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth End Engagement

93rd Academy Awards: Our Current Picks to Win

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap For We Don’t Rat on Family

The Masked Singer: Ready to Fly

Vice President Kamala Harris: Chase The Dream Sneak Peek

ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for A Pager, A Club and a Cranky Bag of Wrinkles

Real Housewives of Dallas Recap for 3/16/21: A Simmons by Any Other Name

Celebrity Spotlight: Henri Esteve

ICYMI: Recap For America’s Most Wanted 3/15/2021

Erik von Detten and Wife Angela Welcome a Baby Boy

Erik von Detten and Wife Angela Welcome a Baby Boy

Celebrity Babies Celebrity News
Sammi Turano
Read Time:48 Second
0 0

Erik von Detten and Wife Angela Welcome a Baby Boy

Erik von Detten has gone from Disney dream boy to Boy Dad. The former Princess Diaries heartthrob and his wife Angela welcomed their son early this morning, TVGrapevine has learned. The news broke courtesy of E! News. 

Baby Thomas weighed in at 7 lbs and joins big sister Claire, age 2. The newborn is named in honor of Erik’s middle name and Angela’s father.

The Toy Story alum revealed that he and Angela were expecting another baby earlier this month when he talked to E! about his current life outside of Hollywood.

“To have your first child be one gender and then the second child be the opposite gender, I think is just such a gift. Not to say that I’d be disappointed if I got another girl, but at the same time, I think it’s going to be a phenomenal experience,” he said at the time.

Congratulations to the family!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

sammi924@gmail.com
https://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Related Post

RHONY Alum Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth End Engagement

Sammi Turano

Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent is a Mommy!

Sammi Turano

Erik von Detten: From Disney Dreamboat to Family Man

Sammi Turano

Brandi Redmond Departs The Real Housewives of Dallas

Sammi Turano

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West End Marriage

Sammi Turano

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Pregnancy #2

Sammi Turano
TV Grapevine
%d bloggers like this: