Dulé Hill, Laura Kariuki Join Wonder Years Reboot

You know that’s right! Psych alum Dule Hill, along with Laura Kariuki have been added to the cast of the Wonder Years reboot on ABC. They join previously announced cast members Elisha Williams and Saycon Sengbloh, who will play main character Dean and matriarch Lillian, respectively.

Dule will be playing Dean’s father Bill, who is a music professor and funk musician. Laura, for her part, will be playing Dean’s rebellious older sister Kim. She was previously seen in a multi-episode arc of Black Lightening.

The show, which takes place in the 1960s, will feature a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama as they go through their own years of wonder.

Fred Savage, who played Kevin Arnold in the original series, will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer.

