Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Trailer Out Now

Check out the trailer for the upcoming Netflix show, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which is set to drop April 14th.

 

Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic. Full of heart and humor, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer. The multi-cam sitcom reunites Foxx with showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) and is directed by Ken Whittingham (black-ish).

