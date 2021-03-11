0 0

Circle Network, Blake Shelton Collaborating

Today, Circle Network announced they are teaming up with country music superstar, judge on NBC’s The Voice and Grand Ole Opry member Blake Shelton for a “Spring Blake” network takeover that will feature Blake-themed episodes and star-studded performances from some of his closest friends. Viewers can tune into “Spring Blake” this Saturday, March 13th starting at 12pm ET on Circle.

Just in time for the takeover, Circle is also announcing that its artist-centered country lifestyle programming is now available on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The network is Peacock’s first channel addition dedicated to country lifestyle and music programming. Viewers can access Circle’s landing page on Peacock here: https://www.peacocktv.com/channels/circle.

Circle’s distribution has grown rapidly since its launch in January 2020 and now reaches a monthly audience of nearly 150 million via ad-supported streaming distribution partnerships, in addition to its linear distribution.

“There are more than 130 million people in the United States who identify as country music fans, and with Peacock, we are able to reach more of this growing fan base than ever before,” said Scott Bailey, President of Opry Entertainment Group. “We look forward to adding our artist-centered programming, like Opry Live, to their collection of high-quality content and channels.”

“Blake is an iconic country music star, and we are excited to have him take over Circle Network for a night of all things Blake Shelton,” said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network General Manager. “Viewers will get an inside look into our favorite episodes and moments featuring Blake – from visits to the iconic ‘Ole Red’ hotspot, to live performances with his close friends and fellow country music stars. This also comes at a perfect time as we launch our partnership with Peacock, allowing even more country fans to take part in the journey.”

Runaway June’s Natalie Stovall, who was a part of #TeamBlake on NBC’s The Voice, will kick-off the Blake Shelton marathon at 12pm ET with episodes from Seasons 1 and 2 of her show The Southern Weekend where she’ll visit Shelton’s Ole Red restaurant in Nashville and then meet up with fellow country artist Canaan Smith at Prince’s Hot Chicken for a hot chicken challenge. Other highlights include joining Luke Combs and Craig Morgan for a duck hunt on Morgan’s lifestyle show Craig’s World, a reunion with Blake’s former tour mates Howard and David Bellamy on their Bellamy Brothers’ Honky Tonk Ranch, as well as an episode of Charlie and Nan Kelley’s traveling talk show Authentic America where Blake will make a surprise appearance on a video call.

The second half of the evening will be filled with performances from Blake Shelton and his fellow country superstars. At 8pm ET, Circle will re-air Blake’s Opry Live where he performed alongside good friends Dustin Lynch and Trace Adkins. Afterwards at 10pm ET, Blake will be joined by Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Jimmie Allen, Lindsey Ell and Chuck Wicks for the premiere of this year’s Conservation AID concert benefiting The National Wild Turkey Foundation, the leading upland wildlife habitat conservation organization in North America.

“Spring Blake” will continue all March long at Ole Red. Fans can join in the celebrations wherever they are, either at Ole Red or from home. Stop in to one of the locations or follow along on @OleRed’s social channels for giveaways, exclusive content, music and fun. Circle and Ole Red are also partnering up to launch a “Spring Blake” sweepstakes. Two lucky winners will receive a “Personal Redphone,” a Zoom meet and greet with Blake Shelton and a “Spring Blake at Home Kit” full of supplies to celebrate in true “Spring Blake” fashion. The kit will also include an Ole Red drumhead signed by Blake Shelton. For more details, visit olered.com and stay tuned to @OleRed on social channels.

Peacock can be enjoyed via Peacocktv.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, COX, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, and Xfinity. Peacock also joins Circle’s growing list of AVOD providers which includes Redbox, Roku, Inc., Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast® and XUMO. For a full list of where to find Circle, please visit: https://www.circleallaccess.com/watch-circle/

ABOUT CIRCLE: Circle is a media network dedicated to celebrating the country lifestyle and putting fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. The network recently announced ad-supported streaming distribution partnerships with Peacock, Redbox, Roku, Inc., Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast® and XUMO, bringing its country lifestyle programming to millions more through TVs, smart phones and tablets. Named Pollstar’s #1 Livestreamer for 2020, Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray Television.

ABOUT BLAKE SHELTON: Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status. His recent single “Happy Anywhere” featuring Gwen Stefani topped the Country Digital Song Sales chart, also marking his 28th No. 1 on the country airplay charts. Now he’s building upon the message that it doesn’t matter what you have or where you are if you have love with his newest single “Minimum Wage,” currently Top 25 on the country charts. Both tunes follow the Platinum-selling, multi-week No.1 “Nobody But You,” which has topped 220 million streams and is currently nominated for the ACM Music Event of the Year. “Nobody But You” made its TV debut on the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, where Shelton was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his smash “God’s Country.” One of the fastest country songs in 2019 to reach one million track equivalents, the 3x Platinum hit also earned the 2019 CMA Award for Single of the Year and the 2020 ACM Award for Single of the Year. “God’s Country” and “Nobody But You” are featured on Fully Loaded: God’s Country, Shelton’s seventh album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. In the fall, Shelton won Favorite Album – Country at the American Music Awards and was named Country Artist of the Year at the E! People’s Choice Awards for the third consecutive year.

As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is a seven-time champion, most recently with his contestant Todd Tilghman. The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando. With awards wins nearing the hundreds, Shelton remains a force in the industry with ACM (5), AMA (3), CMA (10), CMT (11) and People’s Choice Awards (6), among many others.

For more information, please visit www.BlakeShelton.com and follow @BlakeShelton.

ABOUT OLE RED: Ole Red is a lifestyle and entertainment brand inspired by Blake Shelton’s clever, irreverent third-chart hit, “Ol’ Red.” You can currently find Ole Red entertainment venues and products in four locations in the United States, the flagship multi-story bar, restaurant and entertainment venue in the heart of downtown Nashville’s famed Lower Broadway, the very first location in Blake’s hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, a third location in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and its fourth location at ICON Park™ on International Drive in Orlando, Florida. Ole Red is owned and operated by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. as part of its Opry Entertainment division. For additional information about Ole Red, visit us online at OleRed.com .

