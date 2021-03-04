Celebrity Spotlight: Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’s John Paul “JP” Gonzales

Tell me a bit about yourself and career.

I’m a family man and a cowboy, and I’m passionate about what I do for a living. I train horses, work cattle, and do “day work.” I mainly start young two-year-old colts, and work with them for approximately 60-90 days, and I average 8 colts per month. I stay busy throughout the year working and training horses.

How would you describe Ultimate Cowboy Showdown?

It’s real, mentally challenging, and you have to be handy in all aspects of cowboying. It exposes a cowboy’s weak areas.

What made you decide to be on the show?

I love to be competitive, and I love a good challenge.

How would you describe the experience?

It was a tough experience. It was so hot, and the air conditioning went out on my truck. But overall, I loved it.

What was it like getting to know Trace?

Getting to know Trace was awesome. When you meet a man like that, who has had so much success in his life, you can’t help but tip your hat to him. He’s humble and kind, and I really respect him. But I wouldn’t pick a fight with him; he’s pretty tough!

What were some challenges of being on the show?

The biggest challenge for me was myself. I’m pretty hard on myself sometimes.

What are some of your favorite memories from being on the show?

My best memories of the show can’t be revealed just yet! But I would say that I have enjoyed the friendships that developed as a result of being on the show.

What else are you working on?

Right now, I’m trying to concentrate on my hobby of writing, making music and singing. I don’t have a lot of material yet, but I’m working on a single that should be released in April or May.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I have a rod in my right femur bone, from a colt that broke my leg when I was in high school. A month later, I competed in the High School Rodeo State Finals.

What are you watching on TV these days?

My wife and I watch a lot of different shows on Netflix and Amazon.

Anything else you want to share?

I have a passion for music, which I get from my dad. He sings Tejano music and I sing Country music. George Strait and Garth Brooks are my favorite artists, along with Cody Johnson. In 2006, I met Cody. We happened to be staying at the same hotel, and when I was walking to my room, he asked if I’d like to hear him jam. He sang and I just listened. It was awesome; I loved it. It was that moment that I decided to start writing my own music.

